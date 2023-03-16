Chairman of the Special Committee on Affected Employees of the National Assembly Dr. Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Thursday stressed that PTI chairman Imran Khan should not be allowed to disrupt the supremacy of the law and to violate the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Special Committee on Affected Employees of the National Assembly Dr. Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Thursday stressed that PTI chairman Imran Khan should not be allowed to disrupt the supremacy of the law and to violate the Constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan consistently contravened the law and did not extend assistance to the police who were just carrying out court orders for his arrest.

He added that If Imran had not committed any corruption then he should appear in the court and present proof of his innocence.

He further said that the PPP leadership had faced fake cases but they never disregarded the law and Constitution.