Imran Showed Wisdom, Vision By Not Accepting Advice Of Inexperienced Players: PML-Q President And Former Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Imran showed wisdom, vision by not accepting advice of inexperienced players: PML-Q president and former Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

PML-Q president and former Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that inexperienced players of government had asked PM Imran Khan to establish writ of government but Imran Khan demonstrated vision and wisdom by not accepting their advice

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) PML-Q president and former Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that inexperienced players of government had asked PM Imran Khan to establish writ of government but Imran Khan demonstrated vision and wisdom by not accepting their advice.He held that many people used to give advice to Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf that he should establish government writ.He remarked this is the first ever dharna which has been staged In Pakistan that no clash took place between Police and demonstrators while they were facing each other .

He went on to say that credit goes to PM Imran Khan and Interior minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah that they controlled the situation amicably.Shujjat said Ejaz Shah deserves for congratulations who controlled the whole situation amicably with his experience and strategy and not a single glass was broken.

Had situation deteriorated then it would have been impossible to stop clash. During Dharna we remained in constant contact with them.

