UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Siddique Elevated As Spokesman Ministry Of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:34 PM

Imran Siddique elevated as spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

The incumbent head of media department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique has been elevated as the spokesman of the ministry, says a notification issued here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The incumbent head of media department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique has been elevated as the spokesman of the ministry, says a notification issued here on Thursday.

Imran was performing the duties in the ministry since last four years. He played pivotal in highlighting the positive image of the ministry.

In a statement, Siddique thanked Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Secretary Mushtaq Borana for reposing confidence over him and vowed to continue working hard for improving the image of the ministry.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

29 minutes ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshops on financi ..

36 minutes ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

51 minutes ago

Three top officials of Karachi Development Authori ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.