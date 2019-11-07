Imran Siddique elevated as spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The incumbent head of media department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique has been elevated as the spokesman of the ministry, says a notification issued here on Thursday.

Imran was performing the duties in the ministry since last four years. He played pivotal in highlighting the positive image of the ministry.

In a statement, Siddique thanked Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Secretary Mushtaq Borana for reposing confidence over him and vowed to continue working hard for improving the image of the ministry.