Imran Siddique Elevated As Spokesman Ministry Of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:34 PM
The incumbent head of media department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique has been elevated as the spokesman of the ministry, says a notification issued here on Thursday
Imran was performing the duties in the ministry since last four years. He played pivotal in highlighting the positive image of the ministry.
In a statement, Siddique thanked Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Secretary Mushtaq Borana for reposing confidence over him and vowed to continue working hard for improving the image of the ministry.