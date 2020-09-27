Imran speech at UNGA proves him as global leader : Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information, Kamran Bangish on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran had presented himself as global leader by addressing all key issues at UN General Assembly platform relating to regional and international peace and prosperity.

Talking to APP , he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had won heart and mind of Muslims across the world by raising his voice on the plight of Kashmiri brethren.

"PM Imran Khan has proved that he is truly a global leader and an ambassador for Muslim ummah".

He said Imran Khan spoke about Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiri brothers and exposed Indian brutalities and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir was never part of India and reassured Pakistan's continuous political, diplomatic moral support to Kashmiri brothers in struggle for freedom.

Kamran Bangash said first time any Muslim leader boldly talked about danger outcome of Islamophobia in the West particularly in India where RSS and BJP ideology is behind hatred towards Muslims.

First time , Pakistan labeled Indian fascist government as sponsor of hatred and prejudice against islam and Muslims inside India.

He said that whenever Prime Minister spoke at international forum, he represented voice and aspiration of every Pakistani and Muslims.

The most popular leader of Pakistan eloquently spoke about the country's achievement in fighting COVID-19, alleviation of poverty and efforts to mitigate effects of climate change and rising temperature.