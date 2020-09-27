UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Speech At UNGA Proves Him As Global Leader : Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Imran speech at UNGA proves him as global leader : Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information, Kamran Bangish on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran had presented himself as global leader by addressing all key issues at UN General Assembly platform relating to regional and international peace and prosperity.

Talking to APP , he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had won heart and mind of Muslims across the world by raising his voice on the plight of Kashmiri brethren.

"PM Imran Khan has proved that he is truly a global leader and an ambassador for Muslim ummah".

He said Imran Khan spoke about Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiri brothers and exposed Indian brutalities and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir was never part of India and reassured Pakistan's continuous political, diplomatic moral support to Kashmiri brothers in struggle for freedom.

Kamran Bangash said first time any Muslim leader boldly talked about danger outcome of Islamophobia in the West particularly in India where RSS and BJP ideology is behind hatred towards Muslims.

First time , Pakistan labeled Indian fascist government as sponsor of hatred and prejudice against islam and Muslims inside India.

He said that whenever Prime Minister spoke at international forum, he represented voice and aspiration of every Pakistani and Muslims.

The most popular leader of Pakistan eloquently spoke about the country's achievement in fighting COVID-19, alleviation of poverty and efforts to mitigate effects of climate change and rising temperature.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World United Nations Education Jammu Sunday Moral Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

2 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

17 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

17 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

32 minutes ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.