Imran Spreading Chaos & Anarchy In Country: Javed Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Imran spreading chaos & anarchy in country: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was spreading chaos and anarchy in the country only to achieve his political interests.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan was attacking national institutions to regain power and added that due to the poor policies of the PTI government country was facing an economic crisis and other challenges.

The coalition government was taking all-out measures to steer the country out of challenges, he added.

He said that it was the need of the hour to work together for the well-being of Pakistan. The coalition government will not allow any person to spread anarchy in the country, he added.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan should face court trials and prove himself guiltless rather he was trying to hide in Zaman Park. The PTI chief should respect the courts and obey the law of the country, he added.

