Imran 'spreading chaos' to disrupt democratic system: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was spreading chaos to disrupt the democratic system in the country.

Imran Khan had given a protest call so that the system could be brought to a standstill, he said while talking to a private news channel. He also added that the law and law enforcement departments would intervene to prevent any violation in that regard.

No one would be allowed to disrupt peace and security in the country, he warned.

In reply to a question about talks with the PTI, he said Imran Khan was not willing to hold dialogue with the coalition government. He categorically stated that the country's economic and security situation didn't render any plausible justification to hold elections at this point in time.

He said all the coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party had agreed unanimously to hold elections in October.