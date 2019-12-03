UrduPoint.com
Imran Stands Matchless: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Minority MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's minority MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday lauded PM Imran Khan's bold efforts as he was the only courageous leader of the present time who took tough decisions at the most difficult situation persisting in the country

Talking to a private news channel he said PM Imran Khan's wise steps have proved that he could lead the nation and run the country without depending on foreign loans solely.

The economic stabilization was almost an impossible dream as the PMLN government had left the economy in worst condition, the national kitty was almost run out of the assets, he stated.

Replying to a question he said student unions played vital to groom the personalities of students in colleges and universities moreover it was the fundamental right of every individual to be heard, he mentioned.

"But the students should count the demerits of these unions as well as whenever the unions come under any political party, the same students bear the loss," he said.

