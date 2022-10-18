Imran struggles for power not to serve people: Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour

Awami National Party (ANP) candidate from NA-31 Peshawar-V Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and ANP had huge ideological difference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) candidate from NA-31 Peshawar-V Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and ANP had huge ideological difference.

Talking to a private television channel, he said "Imran's struggle was for power while I contested election to serve my people and province. Imran Khan's popularity is clearly on the decline".

The ANP leader refused to accept the by-election result, as he accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for 'massive rigging'.

Bilour said the provincial government's machinery was extensively used against him as the government deployed his people inside and outside the polling stations.

"My view was to challenge the election result but final decision will be taken in party meeting," he said.

Picking holes in media for not giving coverage he said media channel did not cover our election rallies, which was very unfortunate.

Referring absence of PDM leadership in election campaign he said, Maryam's absence during election-days dent us, her presence would definitely make a huge difference.