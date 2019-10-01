UrduPoint.com
Imran Successfully Exposed Indian Motives Against Muslims, Presented True Picture Of Islam: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:20 AM

Imran successfully exposed Indian motives against Muslims, presented true picture of Islam: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully exposed the Indian motives against Muslims and presented true picture of islam at the United Nations General Assembly.

India had been disseminating negative picture and narrative about the Muslims internationally and Imran Khan changed the world perception by showing them real face of India, she stated while talking to ptv.

Commenting on the opposition's role, she said Pakistan had been confronted with terrorism and the opposition parties should support the narrative of present leadership.

Replying to a question, she said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would be more vibrant in days to come and all such elements involved in the corruption cases would try to gather at one platform to derail the government.

Whenever, there were reforms or change in the system, she said it would be painful for such elements.

She said the past governments had destroyed the institutions and the prime minister was trying to revamp them.

She said those political elements, who had been involved in looting the national wealth, were not expecting that they would be held accountable.

The opposition leaders while in government had enjoyed their lives on the public money, she added.

To a question about the jail manual, she said there had been different class system for the rich and the poor in hospitals, schools and jails. No one was above the law and those committed crime or involved in corruption would have to follow the jail manual, she added.

To another question, Dr Firdous said there was room for amending the laws pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had no reply to the questions asked by NAB regrading his wrongdoings, she added.

She said the PPP and PML-N leaders, while in power, used to spend a huge public money on their official tours, while Prime Minister Imran Khan had saved the national exchequer and reduced the expenditure remarkably.

The special assistant stated that allout efforts were being made to steer the country out of the economic challenges. The directives had been issued to all ministries to curtail expenditures, she added.

Commenting on Maulana Faza ur Rehman's long march, she said that the Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam chief was using the religious card for his personal interest.

