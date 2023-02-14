Imran "super corrupt", filed false cases against rivals via "pressure tactics": Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that if General (Retd) Bajwa was a "super king", Imran Khan was a "super corrupt" person who filed false cases through threats and pressure tactics against the then-opposition leaders in front of "selected judges"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that if General (Retd) Bajwa was a "super king", Imran Khan was a "super corrupt" person who filed false cases through threats and pressure tactics against the then-opposition leaders in front of "selected judges".

Addressing a press conference here she said, "Not a single evidence has been presented against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in any court inside and outside the country to prove the allegation of corruption.

The then opposition leadership appeared in every court and never made any excuse like Imran Khan, wearing a plaster on the leg." She said that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) including Nawaz Sharif, and Shehbaz Sharif become victorious and Imran Khan got "exposed every day".

She said the political victimization of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif by Imran Khan damaged the county.

The minister said that "Imran Khan had destroyed the economy, and foreign policy and deprived the youth of employment and pushed the country into a storm of inflation".

She asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to "summon Imran Khan in the fake narrative of cypher and foreign conspiracy against his government as this was a national and public interest issue at present".

She said that during Imran Khan's rule, baseless cases were filed against Shehbaz Sharif. The minister said that Shahzad Akbar the head of the Asset Recovery Unit and his team were hired for filing of false cases against Shehbaz Sharif and Imran's other political opponents.

"Shahzad Akbar was installed illegally only to make false cases against Shehbaz Sharif and other political opponents," the minister said.

The minister stated that Shahzad Akbar had no work except press conferences daily. She said he used presentations and graphs to provide so-called proof alleging money laundering against political opponents.

She said that false witnesses were also made to justify false cases against PML-N leadership and other political opponents.

She said the Lahore Development Authority Chief Engineer Israr Saeedwas forced to become a witness against Shehbaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the former rulers had no proof or evidence against opponents. She said they had invited journalists from foreign countries including Daily Mail staffer David Roze and created false stories.

The PTI government sent all FIA records to the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom but nothing could be proved.

They sent the record to NCA and it was proved that there was no money laundering done by Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in the clean water case and arrested in the Ashiana case and money laundering case were also registered against him.

She said LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed had submitted an affidavit in the court revealing the agenda of fake cases against Shehbaz Sharif by PTI government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that in the affidavit, he said he was made a witness against Shehbaz Sharif through pressure and threats.

Marriyum recalled that Tayyaba Gul who filed a complaint against the then Chairman NAB was abducted and illegally kept in the PM House and the (then) NAB Chairman was continuously blackmailed through Tayyaba Gul video.

In the Ashiana case, Israr Saeed was made a witness of the prosecution due to bullying and threats, she maintained.

The minister said when Israr Saeed, the sole witness against Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana case refused to appear as a witness in Supreme Court he was arrested in a bogus case and a reference of that case was never filed.

She said that during PTI tenure several false cases were registered against Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafiq, and many other leaders.

She said the PML-N leadership faced cases against them and attended the court proceedings on a day-to-day basis, but now Imran was making lame excuses to avoid the courts.

"Imran Khan should be arrested in billion Tree Tsunami case, Toshakhana case," she said, adding that Imran had been seeking an exemption from personal appearance in the name of the plaster he was wearing on his leg.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was strange that Imran who was ready to extend indefinite extension to General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was now issuing statements against him.

She said it was Imran Khan who used to say that there was no military a leader like General (Retd) Bajwa in the history of Pakistan as he was helping him in the economy, and foreign policy matters.

"Today Imran Khan was claiming that General (Retd) Bajwa was responsible for the ouster of his government," she added.

"Imran Khan has now admitted that there was no US conspiracy, now he claims General (Retd) Bajwa had plotted against him," the minister said.

Castigating Imran Khan's somersaults, she said he was insulting those who believed his words and this was a moment of concern for those people.

"When Imran realised his corruption narrative was rejected, he came up with cypher and claimed his government was removed through foreign conspiracy," she asserted.

"Imran Khan said the change of his government was an international conspiracy. First he blamed the United States, Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi," she said adding " Imran Khan is now admitting that there was no US and international conspiracy against his government".

She said that it was unfortunate Imran Khan's government had arrested the daughters and sisters of opponents without any evidence, and now he (Imran Khan) said that the government was committing political victimization against him.

The minister said that it was the "habit of Imran Khan accusing the people one day and tendering an apology the other day".

She questioned why Imran Khan had offered a lifetime extension to then Chief of Army Staff when he come to know that he was hatching a conspiracy against his government.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan had hoped that his narrative of "bogus accountability" would remain alive for a lifetime due to fake cases against opposition leaders.

She said that Imran Khan had failed to produce any evidence in all the cases during his four-year government tenure.

She questioned why Imran had not appeared before the Lahore High Court and asked for exemption.

The minister said the Imran Khan-led regime had signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund on tough conditions and then itself violated its provisions as the incumbent government had no option but to renegotiate for the revival of the economy.

She said Shehbaz Sharif had served the people of Punjab for ten years as the Chief Minister of Punjab and Imran Khan had failed to produce a single evidence of corruption against him.

The minister said that Imran Khan had to answer to all "fake allegations against the leadership".

She said the people of the country demanded that Imran Khan should appear before the court and face the cases against him.