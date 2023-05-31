UrduPoint.com

Imran Taking U-turn From 'absolutely Not' To 'absolutely Yes' To Save His Politics: Federal Minister For Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had a terrible history of taking U-turns and quipped him as the champion in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had a terrible history of taking U-turns and quipped him as the champion in this regard.

Addressing a news conference here, the minister said the former prime minister was ousted from power through a vote of confidence, adding he (Imran) first accused the U.S. was behind the toppling of his government, but now the PTI chief was purportedly seeking help from the same country.

"Imran Khan raised slogans of 'absolutely not' during his regime and now he chants absolutely yes. There is a contradiction in his action, speech and character," he slammed. "Ironically, Imran, who once asserted that the slavery of the USA would not be tolerated, is seeking the US assistance to save his political career," he alleged.

"The PTI is attacking Pakistan's integrity with lies since last year, which started with the issue of a cipher, blaming the US for dislodging Imran's government," he added.

Condemning the May 9 riots, he said that no leniency would be shown against the miscreants and all the lawbreakers would be taken to task as per the law and the Constitution.

He said the miscreants and culprits had damaged public and private buildings such as Radio Pakistan, schools, metro buses; burnt Edhi and ambulances and other vehicles.

He termed the "use of women's sanctity as a shield to disparage the national institutions for vested interest as a shameful act".

"Those women journalists who criticize the PTI's policies on television were retorted by facing their character assassination on the social media," he said, also recalling that "these women journalists also appeared before the National Assembly Standing Committee on human rights to register their complaints against the cyber-bullying".

During 9th May, the minister said that the public had not come to the streets, but gangs with a plan to make destruction and to weaken the institutions. He said before such incidents only terrorists were involved in attacks.

Meanwhile, replying to a question, he said the supply of electricity was improving as 2,000 megawatt power had been added to the national grid through Thar Coal. The Karot hydropower project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and included 725 Megawatt in the grid, he concluded.

