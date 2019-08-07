UrduPoint.com
Imran Talks To Saudi Crown Prince By Telephone On Kashmir Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:23 PM

Imran talks to Saudi crown prince by telephone on Kashmir situation

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan during his telephonic conversation with Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and exchanged views with him on tense situation in Indian Held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan during his telephonic conversation with Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and exchanged views with him on tense situation in Indian Held Kashmir.According to Saudi news Agency SPA, the two leaders in their telephonic talk exchanged views on situation arising in the region.

Both Imran Khan and Saudi Crown prince talked on Indian moves and Kashmir issue.It is pertinent to mention here India through a presidential decree had scrapped constitutional clause 370 regarding special status of occupied Kashmir two days before.

Pakistan while rejecting categorically the Indian move on revocation of constitutional status of occupied Kashmir had demanded of UN Security Council to take immediate notice of the incident.Addressing joint session of parliament, PM Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would fight the case of Occupied Kashmir on every forum.

The matter will be raised in UN Security Council. The International court of justice will also be moved on this matter.

