Imran to abide by rule of law in conducting long march: Qaisar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday said the government will grant permission to Imran Khan for conducting long march if he would abide by the rule of law.

Talking to ptv news channel he said, as Imran Khan had violated rule of law in conducting several long marches, adding he said but in the recent past, he was badly failed to destroy the country's peace.

He said that the country was suffering from natural calamity in Sindh and Balochistan where flash flood affectees needed various basic necessities including food, medicines, clothes, shelters but unfortunately Imran Khan was shamelessly involved in raising hollow slogans for gaining political mileage.

Qaisar further said that government was committed to take the country out of financial crisis, as in recent finance committee meeting with high officials and discussion was made on the Dollar price reduction.