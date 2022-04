Imran to address public meeting in Multan: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that Imran Khan would address public meeting in Multan following Eid ul Fitr.

He informed this while addressing a procession on his maiden arrival, here.

Qureshi paid glowing tribute to PTI local parliamentarians for showing their support.