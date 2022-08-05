UrduPoint.com

Imran To Be Disqualified In Light Of ECP's Verdict: Musadik

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Imran to be disqualified in light of ECP's verdict: Musadik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would be disqualified by the Supreme Court in light of the Election Commission's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would be disqualified by the Supreme Court in light of the Election Commission's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per the law.

The PTI received money from individuals, companies and a cabinet member of a foreign country which was prohibited under the country's law, Musadik said.

Talking to a private news channel, he further said Imran Khan received prohibited funding from 354 foreign companies for his party.

"The PTI chairman submitted false and fake certificates to the ECP and was hiding the party accounts," the minister added.

He held that the PTI government gifted $250 million to Malik Riaz in lieu off 400 kanals land in Bahria Town which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his spouse.

Imran Khan, during his tenure, waived off $1 billion investment ought to be made by K-Electric in 'Dattang Coal project' which would have benefited the people of Karachi, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared dishonest by the court as he was on the board of directors of his son's company and also entitled to withdraw his salary which he did not, but he was still declared dishonest and untrustworthy.

Masadik said a court disqualified Maryam Nawaz over the submission of Calibri font documents, ignoring the fact that it was designed in 2004.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Election Commission Of Pakistan Malik Riaz Company Money From Government Cabinet Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Netherlands v New Zealand 2nd T20 score

Netherlands v New Zealand 2nd T20 score

2 minutes ago
 Karabla a story of Hussain & his family's truthful ..

Karabla a story of Hussain & his family's truthfulness, self-sacrifice: PAL chai ..

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM slapped IK's false regime ch ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM slapped IK's false regime change narrative : Malik Ahmed K ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada to ban handgun imports: minister

Canada to ban handgun imports: minister

2 minutes ago
 Govt declares emergency in flood-hit areas; PM dir ..

Govt declares emergency in flood-hit areas; PM directs release of Rs. 5 billion ..

28 minutes ago
 Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre ..

Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.