ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would be disqualified by the Supreme Court in light of the Election Commission's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per the law.

The PTI received money from individuals, companies and a cabinet member of a foreign country which was prohibited under the country's law, Musadik said.

Talking to a private news channel, he further said Imran Khan received prohibited funding from 354 foreign companies for his party.

"The PTI chairman submitted false and fake certificates to the ECP and was hiding the party accounts," the minister added.

He held that the PTI government gifted $250 million to Malik Riaz in lieu off 400 kanals land in Bahria Town which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his spouse.

Imran Khan, during his tenure, waived off $1 billion investment ought to be made by K-Electric in 'Dattang Coal project' which would have benefited the people of Karachi, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared dishonest by the court as he was on the board of directors of his son's company and also entitled to withdraw his salary which he did not, but he was still declared dishonest and untrustworthy.

Masadik said a court disqualified Maryam Nawaz over the submission of Calibri font documents, ignoring the fact that it was designed in 2004.