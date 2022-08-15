UrduPoint.com

Imran To Be Disqualified Over His Wrong Doing: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said Imran Khan will be disqualified by court due to his mismanagement and wrong doing when he was in power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said Imran Khan will be disqualified by court due to his mismanagement and wrong doing when he was in power.

Talking to private news channel, he said Imran Khan during his tenure as PM had taken home many Toshakhana gifts�and earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches but not paid a single rupee of tax to the government.

Kaira said Imran Khan claims about foreign conspiracy in every case.

He said the government would not allow creating chaos and anarchy in the country and all resources would be utilized to ensure rule of law.

On the allegations that Shahbaz Gill was tortured when he was given into police custody on physical remand, Kaira commented that he will request the government to re-conduct the medical examination of Gill by the PTI's formulated medical board.

