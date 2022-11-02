UrduPoint.com

Imran To Be Kept In Machh Jail After Arrest: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Imran to be kept in Machh jail after arrest: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would be kept in Machh jail of Balochistan after arresting from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would be kept in Machh jail of Balochistan after arresting from Islamabad.

Imran Khan had misused the national institutions for making false cases against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leader has been involved in pressurizing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for registering false cases against the leaders of PML-N, he stated. The police personal, rangers and FC would arrest the chief of PTI from Islamabad for violating law and order situation, he said.

Imran Khan, he said had taken unconstitutional step to attack on state institutions.

He said Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa's resources were being utilized to attack on Islamabad to regain power. The minister said that Imran's long march has been flopped due to less support of people.

He said a few thousand workers were behind the long march of PTI chairman. In reply to a question about freedom of expression, the minister said that government was not planning to cease power of freedom of press. He said, we would have discussion with stakeholders for amending laws to control objectionable material from the social media.

To a question about dialogue to melt down political temperature, he said the politicians in the country had a practice to hold talks for resolving political matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Interior Minister Jail Long March Social Media Rana SanaUllah Muslim TV From Government

Recent Stories

Arab Leaders Signal Support for OPEC+ Energy Polic ..

Arab Leaders Signal Support for OPEC+ Energy Policy

1 minute ago
 White Suburban Women Favor Republicans by 15 Perce ..

White Suburban Women Favor Republicans by 15 Percentage Points Ahead of US Elect ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's GDP Down 5% Y/Y in September, 4.4% in Q3, ..

Russia's GDP Down 5% Y/Y in September, 4.4% in Q3, 2% in 9M 2022 - Economy Minis ..

1 minute ago
 UN Refugee Aid Programs Face Enormous Pressure Due ..

UN Refugee Aid Programs Face Enormous Pressure Due to Luck of Funding - Commissi ..

1 minute ago
 Switzerland to Allocate $100Mln to Repair Energy I ..

Switzerland to Allocate $100Mln to Repair Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Uk ..

4 minutes ago
 European Council President Condemns North Korean M ..

European Council President Condemns North Korean Missile Launches

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.