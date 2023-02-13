UrduPoint.com

Imran To Be Remembered As Worst Ruler: Mohammad Ali Bacha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Acting provincial president PPP, Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that Imran Khan would be remembered as the worst ruler in the history of the country

In a statement issued here on Monday, the PPP stalwart said that the PTI government had used accountability as a shield and was the most corrupt government in the history of the country, saying its leader Imran Khan will find no place in history.

The Minister of State said that the top leadership of PTI had not learnt political management so far and except hollow slogans Imran Khan has nothing to deliver.

He said Imran Khan and his cabinet members were not even ready to accept the constitutional right of opposition.

He said that Imran Khan and his government have left behind mega scandals to the tone of billions of rupees in sugar, wheat and medicines and asked him to present himself for accountability for his record corruption in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba and billion Tree Tsunami Projects scams. He said that the present government is the victim of the flop economic and administrative policies and incompetency.

