Imran to be responsible for any harm to policemen: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be held responsible if any harm were caused to police officials by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in Zaman Park, Lahore.

The police personnel were the sons of the nation, who were performing their duty, she said in a tweet.