UrduPoint.com

Imran To Be Responsible For Any Harm To Policemen: Maryam

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Imran to be responsible for any harm to policemen: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be held responsible if any harm were caused to police officials by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in Zaman Park, Lahore.

The police personnel were the sons of the nation, who were performing their duty, she said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 minutes ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

5 minutes ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

6 minutes ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.