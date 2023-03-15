Imran To Be Responsible For Any Harm To Policemen: Maryam
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be held responsible if any harm were caused to police officials by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in Zaman Park, Lahore.
The police personnel were the sons of the nation, who were performing their duty, she said in a tweet.