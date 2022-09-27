UrduPoint.com

Imran To Face Punishment In 'Toshakhana' Case: Rana Sana Ullah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 12:41 AM

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan would face punishment in "'Toshakhana" case

Imran Khan could not provide substantial evidences to the Election Commission of Pakistan in foreign funding case and the PTI leader would also face imprisonment in Toshakhana case, he said, while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on VC GC Lahore's role for organizing the PTI political gathering at the varsity premises, he slammed the role of the VC found involved in violating the 'code of conduct' as government would undertake inquiry to find the truth, he added.

He also deplored Imran Khan's address to the students and promotion of his party's campaign at an educational place.

In reply to a question about PTI's recent call to public for a long march, he said that law enforcement agencies had already prepared plan to tackle the mob of PTI at sensitive places.

He warned the PTI leaders and supporters to avoid entering the diplomatic enclave or any sensitive areas of Islamabad.

To a question about bugging and recording voices of prominent personalities at public offices, he said the government would order inquiry and investigate the matter to halt such objectionable activity in the future.

