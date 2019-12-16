Imran To Leave For Switzerland Today On 2 Days Official Visit
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:36 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will undertake two days visit of Switzerland from today (Tuesday) to attend International Conference on l Refugees.According to media reports (PM) Imran Khan will leave for Switzerland.on two days official visit to attend conference taking place on 17 and 18 of December in Geneva.PM Imran Khan will meet with world leaders and discuss Important issues during the conference.