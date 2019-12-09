UrduPoint.com
"Imran To Stay, Corruption To Go", Says Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been voted to stay till 2023 but corruption, cruelty, injustice and economic instability would have to go for good

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been voted to stay till 2023 but corruption, cruelty, injustice and economic instability would have to go for good.

In a press release issued by the Governor's House here, he said the opposition should give up idea of a "government-minus-Imran Khan", adding that the public had given mandate to the PTI for five years and the government would complete its constitutional term.

"PTI is Imran Khan and Imran Khan is PTI, therefore, opposition should not dream of 'minus one'", he said, adding that the government and all institutions were on the same page for progress and prosperity of the country.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said past rulers had given nothing to the country but gave economic crisis, corruption, loot and plunder, price-hike and unemployment, adding this was the very reason, people had rejected the opposition parties in general election 2018.

"Unfortunately, the opposition could not see the country on path to progress and prosperity that's why it comes up with new intrigues every day just to serve their political interests but every time it faces an utter failure and it will not succeed in its designs in future as well, while journey of development and prosperity will continue in Naya Pakistan", he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said all political allies stood by the government, adding that all promises with the masses would be fulfilled. He said effective economic policies of the government would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

