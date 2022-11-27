UrduPoint.com

Imran To Take "U-turn" On Resignations' Announcements: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Imran to take "U-turn" on resignations' announcements: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that Imran Khan would take a "U-turn" on the announcement of resignations from the provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that Imran Khan would take a "U-turn" on the announcement of resignations from the provincial assemblies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there were many examples in the past which had proven that Imran Khan did not stick to his words and action, hoping that Imran would retract again from his announcement.

He predicted that Imran may face resistance from his own party members on the announcement of tendering resignations.

He urged Imran Khan to understand that the country was currently suffering from an economic crisis, so it would not be right to take the country through a new experiment (chaos).

