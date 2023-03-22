UrduPoint.com

Imran Tramples Law Under The Guise Of Popularity: Dastgir

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Tuesday that flouting laws by claiming popularity is not a political act; Imran trampled the law under the guise of so-called popularity.

Talking to a private media channel, he said PML-N methods of political expression were always within the course of law and the constitution.

The entire PML-N, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, faced false charges, remained in jail, and did not stand against the state.

"Imran Khan is inciting workers to violence and wants to lead the country to civil war", he claimed.

Bashing PTI chief's politics, the minister said that in order to avoid indictment, Imran Khan painted his criminal and undemocratic behavior.

In response to a question regarding elections, he said that elections would held on time but the Constitution also mandates that uncontested and transparent elections be ensured.

