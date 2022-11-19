Imran tried to make army chief appointment contentious: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that Imran Khan tried to make army chief appointment contentious, but failed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the matter was not supposed to discuss in the squares and streets.

As always, Imran Khan has retracted his statement. Repeatedly changing the date of so-called march demonstrates Imran's frustration, he added.

Imran Khan should explain why he decides Rawalpindi as the destination of the march instead of Islamabad? he questioned.

PTI chief blatantly attempting to create chaos in the country, but rest assured any such attempt will be dealt with iron fist, he determined.