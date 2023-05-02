UrduPoint.com

Imran Tries To Implement Political Agenda Through SC: Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Imran tries to implement political agenda through SC: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Imran Khan attempted to implement his political agenda through Supreme Court potentially undermined the impartiality of the judiciary

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Imran Khan attempted to implement his political agenda through Supreme Court potentially undermined the impartiality of the judiciary.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Khan's lack of success in traditional politics may be driving him to seek alternative means of achieving his goals.

Ahsan Iqbal further questioned the decision to not convene a full court to hear the case, implying that a more comprehensive and inclusive approach could have been taken.

When asked about the provision of holding elections within 90 days, the Minister expressed concern that the current selective implementation of the constitution could have disastrous consequences for the country.

"In my opinion, controversial decisions made by the judiciary could potentially exacerbate the existing crisis in the country", he claimed.

Minister hoped for the completion of the census and then the process of delimitation of Constituencies within their term, with elections scheduled to take place in the first week of October.

Referring to negotiations process with PTI, he said that there should be a resolution to this disagreement through dialogue and the solution should be in accordance with the constitution and law.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Ahsan Iqbal May October Court

Recent Stories

Moldovan Court Puts Opposition Politician Tauber U ..

Moldovan Court Puts Opposition Politician Tauber Under House Arrest

1 minute ago
 DC for immediate desilting of Khalidabad sewerage ..

DC for immediate desilting of Khalidabad sewerage line

1 minute ago
 UN's meeting on Afghanistan end in Doha with accor ..

UN's meeting on Afghanistan end in Doha with accord on 'strategy' to engage with ..

1 minute ago
 Georgia to Skip US-Led Defender 23 Drills - Minist ..

Georgia to Skip US-Led Defender 23 Drills - Ministry

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With ..

Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With Daily Capacity of 100,000 Bar ..

42 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Debt Up $3.9Bln, Reaching $119.9Bln in M ..

Ukraine's Debt Up $3.9Bln, Reaching $119.9Bln in March - Finance Ministry

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.