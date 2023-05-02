Imran tries to implement political agenda through SC: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Imran Khan attempted to implement his political agenda through Supreme Court potentially undermined the impartiality of the judiciary

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Khan's lack of success in traditional politics may be driving him to seek alternative means of achieving his goals.

Ahsan Iqbal further questioned the decision to not convene a full court to hear the case, implying that a more comprehensive and inclusive approach could have been taken.

When asked about the provision of holding elections within 90 days, the Minister expressed concern that the current selective implementation of the constitution could have disastrous consequences for the country.

"In my opinion, controversial decisions made by the judiciary could potentially exacerbate the existing crisis in the country", he claimed.

Minister hoped for the completion of the census and then the process of delimitation of Constituencies within their term, with elections scheduled to take place in the first week of October.

Referring to negotiations process with PTI, he said that there should be a resolution to this disagreement through dialogue and the solution should be in accordance with the constitution and law.