Imran-Trump Meeting Bears Historic Significance: Aslam Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump Trump is of historic as it would usher in a new era of Pak-US relations.

Commenting on the meeting between PM Imran Khan and President Donald Trump here on Tuesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted a clear-headed, straight forward and unflinching stance on all national interests.

Aslam Iqbal said the credit goes to Prime Minsiter Imran that he revived the Kashmir issue during his meeting with US President Trump.

He said Pakistan has knocked out India on the diplomatic front, adding that India will have to find a solution to the long-standing issue with Pakistan.

He observed that Pakistan has been achieving remarkable success on the foreign affairs front, adding that the foreign media gave great importance to Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said success of Imran Khan's visit has proved that a true leader did not need 'chits' (parchi) during meetings with foreign leaders.

To a question, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has come up with the expectations of the people and added, "It is a moment of pride for the nation that Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded such a warm welcome in USA during his maiden state visit".

