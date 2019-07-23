Imran-Trump meetings lead to build a personal relations between two leaders: Naeem ul Haq

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq says the meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump have led to building a personal relationship between the two leaders, which is necessary to take bilateral relations forward.Talking to Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel on Tuesday, he expressed hope that relations between Pakistan and the United States will improve fast in days to come.The Special Assistant said the statement of the US President on Kashmir was unexpected.

He expressed confidence that a significant progress will be made for resolution of the Kashmir issue during the PTI government's term.

To a question, Naeem-ul-Haq said Pakistan is making sincere efforts for resolution of the Afghan conflict.

He said the US President may visit Pakistan when a final agreement on the Afghan issue is reached.Responding to a question about bilateral trade, the Special Assistant said there is a great potential for enhancing trade between Pakistan and the United States.He said Pakistan can export agricultural products to the United States and the two countries can also expand cooperation in science and technology.