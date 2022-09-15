UrduPoint.com

Imran Trying All Unethical-illegal Options Just To Regain Power: Murtaza Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Imran trying all unethical-illegal options just to regain power: Murtaza Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Thursday criticized the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan for deploying all unethical-illegal options just to regain power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Thursday criticized the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan for deploying all unethical-illegal options just to regain power.

"Heavy rain and floods had badly damaged the infrastructure of a vast area in Pakistan but Imran Khan is still showing greed to assume power," he said, while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that a large portion of livestock had been washed away due to this natural catastrophe.

Despite challenges confronting the nation, he said most of PTI leaders were enjoying perks and privileges.

In reply to a question about resignation of PTI members, he said that the speaker National Assembly had accepted the resignations' letters of those members who announced their decision on the floor of the house.

To an another question about facilities being enjoyed by by PTI MNAs, he said the most of the members were enjoying facilities in the parliament lodges.

