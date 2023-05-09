UrduPoint.com

Imran Trying To Destabilize Country After His Politics Became Irrelevant: Faisal Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was trying to destabilize the country after his politics became irrelevant.

He said ill designs of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to drag state institutions into politics in a bid to raise his dwindling popularity was bound to fail as the people of Pakistan knew about his politics of U-turn and baseless accusations.

Addressing a press conference here, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PTI Chairman was trying to make the state institutions disputed and controversial after losing popularity in masses.

He said PTI's foreign funding, BRT, billion Trees Afforestation Project and Malam Jabba scandals had exposed Imran Khan anti corruption slogans.

The minister said the PTI leadership had tried to hide behind stay orders in corruption cases and demanded speedy investigation of these scandals.

He said if PPP leadership including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Syed Khurshid Shah could appear in courts and face jail then why not Imran Khan in Tosha Khana and others corruption cases.

Faisal Kundi said that the PPP strongly believed in dialogue and wanted a solution of all problems through negotiations.

However, PTI did not positively reciprocate to the government dialogue offer, and that the attitude and approach of PTI members that negotiated with the government team for elections was not serious and irrational.

The minister said that the PPP wanted elections on the same day in all provinces and centres for political and economic stability, adding the country could make rapid progress if all state institutions work under its constitutional domain.

He said the PTI government in its last nine years had failed to deliver in KP and addressed people's problems.

The PTI government closed its own established Ehtasab Commission at Peshawar that exposed Imran's anti corruption slogans, he added.

Kundi said that the successful diplomacy of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sister of Aafia Saddiqui would soon meet her in the US after she was granted a five years visa.

He said about 1,000 trapped Pakistanis in Sudan were evacuated safely and brought back to the country.

The minister said that PPP would continue efforts for supremacy of constitution and parliament, adding democracy was the only system that could address masses' problems.

