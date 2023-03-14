UrduPoint.com

Imran Trying To Paralyze System Through Agitation: Ahsan

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 11:59 PM

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Imran Khan is trying to paralyze the system through agitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Imran Khan is trying to paralyze the system through agitation.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran's party had dissolved the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to contest general elections.

He said we are engaged in process of Census in the country. After the Census, he said the elections could be organized in a proper and transparent manner. Holding elections in two provinces with old data would create trouble for the whole system, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should wait for the completion of the Census, he suggested.

Replying to a question about the arrest of Imran Khan, he said the police should arrest the PTI leader for violating the law of the country.

The minister said Imran Khan had desired to create unrest in the country through different tactics.

Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N, leaders had to face false cases due to the negative agenda of Imran Khan, adding Imran is trying to escape from arrest and using workers as protecting shields.

He said the PTI Chairman is not respecting the constitution of this country.

To another question about elections, he said the next elections should be held in October 2023 and PML-N, would win the elections with the full support of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz October TV From

Recent Stories

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

19 seconds ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

22 seconds ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% ma ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority approves 5% maximum fees increase for academ ..

15 minutes ago
 Putin Believes Nord Stream Has Future

Putin Believes Nord Stream Has Future

2 minutes ago
 Malawi cyclone toll hits 190 as hopes for survivor ..

Malawi cyclone toll hits 190 as hopes for survivors fade

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Urges Production as Many Capabilities in ..

Pentagon Urges Production as Many Capabilities in Ukraine Do Not Apply to Taiwan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.