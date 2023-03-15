Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Imran Khan is trying to paralyze the system through agitation.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran's party had dissolved the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to contest general elections.

He said we are engaged in process of Census in the country. After the Census, he said the elections could be organized in a proper and transparent manner. Holding elections in two provinces with old data would create trouble for the whole system, he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should wait for the completion of the Census, he suggested.

Replying to a question about the arrest of Imran Khan, he said the police should arrest the PTI leader for violating the law of the country.

The minister said Imran Khan had desired to create unrest in the country through different tactics.

Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N, leaders had to face false cases due to the negative agenda of Imran Khan, adding Imran is trying to escape from arrest and using workers as protecting shields.

He said the PTI Chairman is not respecting the constitution of this country.

To another question about elections, he said the next elections should be held in October 2023 and PML-N, would win the elections with the full support of the people.