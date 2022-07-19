UrduPoint.com

Imran Trying To Pressurize National Institutions To Achieve Objectives: Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 02:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Imran Khan was trying to pressurize the national institutions to achieve his objectives.

"This is not a decent practice to put pressure on the institutions, and we will not tolerate such tactics anymore," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the result of by elections in Punjab, he said, winning of elections by Imran's party did not mean that Pakistan Muslim League-N had lost popularity.

He made it clear that PML-N's popularity was moving up day by day, and claimed that the PML-N was still a major party of the country. In reply to a question about awarding party tickets, he said that next time they would choose better candidates for contesting elections.

Responding to a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said that the main leadership would come to Pakistan to lead party campaign for general elections.

Appreciating the arrangements made by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Rana Sanaullah said that the ECP had conducted free and fair elections in the Punjab.

To a question about PTI candidates clinching maximum seats, he said that PML-N had grabbed five seats from PTI and that showed the popularity of PML-N.

Answering a question on early elections, he said that they would have discussion in the parliament in that regard, adding that the PML-N would follow the decision of coalition partners.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had the authority to dissolve the assemblies.The assemblies would complete constitutional tenure and the general elections would be conducted in 2023, the minister said.

