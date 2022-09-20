UrduPoint.com

Imran Trying To Return To Power Trough 'blackmailing & Intimidation': Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Imran trying to return to power trough 'blackmailing & intimidation': Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Imran Khan was a 'bluff master' and trying to return into power through 'blackmailing and intimidation'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Imran Khan was a 'bluff master' and trying to return into power through 'blackmailing and intimidation'.

"It is not possible for you (Imran Khan) to get power (back) through blackmailing, bluff and lies," the minister said in a news statement while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's remarks.

Those, who were advising on (striking) a balance in the civil-military relationship, should better care about Imran's 'mental health', she said while referring to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's statement.

Imran Khan first hurled allegations and then resorted to giving clarifications. which showed that his mental condition was in a total disarray, she added.

The PTI chief, she said, "is a coward, otherwise, he should name the persons who are threatening him and his party leaders".

She said Imran Khan, who was a "coward" and "liar", sent his political opponents to jails while assuming that the time would never change for him.

The minister said Imran Khan had assumed that he could frighten Maryam Nawaz by sending her to jail, but, in fact, he was afraid of her growing popularity among the masses.

It was astonishing that Imran Khan, who himself was obsessed with the thoughts of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, was talking about 'Haqeeqi Azadi' (real freedom), she added.

Marriyum said the only response Imran Khan's remarks against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was that the same should be completely ignored. He (Imran) should be put under medical observation as Shehbaz's successful foreign visits might have an adverse impact on his health, she added.

As regards Imran Khan's plan for another march towards Islamabad, she said he had abandoned his workers in the midway after giving a call for long march on May 25. "He is begging for support while his spokespersons are giving clarifications," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Jail Long March Maryam Aurangzeb Same March May

Recent Stories

Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New ..

Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New Ambassador in Next Days - Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part ..

Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part in Draw for Euro-2024 Qualifie ..

3 minutes ago
 ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and I ..

ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase regional t ..

3 minutes ago
 LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sani ..

LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sanitary landfill cell

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensati ..

Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensations within one month

5 minutes ago
 3 killed, five injured In Upper Dir accident

3 killed, five injured In Upper Dir accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.