UrduPoint.com

Imran Turns Deaf Ear To Teachers' Protest Outside Bani Gala: Ikhtiar Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Imran turns deaf ear to teachers' protest outside Bani Gala: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Monday said that the PTI chairman had turned a deaf ear to the teachers' protest at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

In a statement issued here, Ikhtiar said that thousands of ad hoc teachers had protested yesterday outside Imran Khan's residence at Bani Gala demanding regularization of service and other issues regarding seniority and annual increments.

He said that the problems of those teachers could have been addressed in a few minutes if Imran Khan believed in peaceful protest and democracy.

The KP government, he said, had ignored problems of thousands of ad hoc teachers, leaving them with no option but to stage demonstration in front of Bani Gala for their demands.

Ikhtiar said that he would continue to raise voice for those teachers and appreciated electronic and print media for highlighting their issues.

He said that people of KP had kept distance from Imran Khan's agitation call as PTI failed to address their problems despite its nine-year rule.

People knew that price hike and rupee devaluation were the result of poor economic policies of Imran-led government, and had plunged the country into load shedding and inflation, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was tirelessly working to bring the country out of existing challenges and put it on road to progress and development.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Democracy Road Bani Progress Price Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

47 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

1 hour ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

2 hours ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

3 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.