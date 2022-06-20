Imran turns deaf ear to teachers' protest outside Bani Gala: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Monday said that the PTI chairman had turned a deaf ear to the teachers' protest at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

In a statement issued here, Ikhtiar said that thousands of ad hoc teachers had protested yesterday outside Imran Khan's residence at Bani Gala demanding regularization of service and other issues regarding seniority and annual increments.

He said that the problems of those teachers could have been addressed in a few minutes if Imran Khan believed in peaceful protest and democracy.

The KP government, he said, had ignored problems of thousands of ad hoc teachers, leaving them with no option but to stage demonstration in front of Bani Gala for their demands.

Ikhtiar said that he would continue to raise voice for those teachers and appreciated electronic and print media for highlighting their issues.

He said that people of KP had kept distance from Imran Khan's agitation call as PTI failed to address their problems despite its nine-year rule.

People knew that price hike and rupee devaluation were the result of poor economic policies of Imran-led government, and had plunged the country into load shedding and inflation, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was tirelessly working to bring the country out of existing challenges and put it on road to progress and development.