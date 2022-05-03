UrduPoint.com

Imran Urged To Stop Mourning Failures, Breach Of Promises On Eid Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Imran urged to stop mourning failures, breach of promises on Eid day

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to stop mourning over his failures, breach of promises, rampant corruption and brazen thefts on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a tweet, she asked Imran Khan for God sake let the people celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr which was the day of happiness, and avoid spoiling the happiness of over 220 million people as they were enjoying the joyous Eid after getting some relief from the inflation after enduring four years of disastrous rule of Imran.

Castigating Imran, she asked Imran to spare Eid days and give some respite to his lies and stop misleading people on the auspicious occasion.

"If possible ,Imran should utter a few words of remorse before Allah Almighty for his persistent lies, corruption and apologize to the people on the day of acceptance of prayers," she concluded.

