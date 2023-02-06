Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for â€˜Jail Bharo Tehreekâ€™

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman has said that he has decided for â€˜Jail Bharo Tehreekâ€™ because these people do not seem will give any date for general elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the volunteers to register themselves for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

He said that he would announce the date of the Tehreek soon, because these people [the coalition partners] were not giving any date for the general elections.

The PTI Chairman said that elections must be conducted within the stipulated period of 90 days as the Constitution was quite clear.

He warned that the people were losing trust over the Constitution because the rulers now were not giving the date for elections.

Khan regretted that 25 days had been passed but no date was given.

Talking about rule of law in the country, he said that his party’s leaders were arrested and subjected to torture on a tweet but Maryam Nawaz was provided all facilities in the jail.

“What happened to our workers and leaders on May 25 is known to everyone?,” he said, pointing out that the economic crisis was visible.

“They failed to address the economic crisis. Everyone knows the status of the economy,” he added.