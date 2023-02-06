UrduPoint.com

Imran Urges Public, Volunteers For Registration For â€˜Jail Bharo Tehreekâ€™

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for â€˜Jail Bharo Tehreekâ€™

The PTI Chairman has said that he has decided for â€˜Jail Bharo Tehreekâ€™ because these people do not seem will give any date for general elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the volunteers to register themselves for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

He said that he would announce the date of the Tehreek soon, because these people [the coalition partners] were not giving any date for the general elections.

The PTI Chairman said that elections must be conducted within the stipulated period of 90 days as the Constitution was quite clear.

He warned that the people were losing trust over the Constitution because the rulers now were not giving the date for elections.

Khan regretted that 25 days had been passed but no date was given.

Talking about rule of law in the country, he said that his party’s leaders were arrested and subjected to torture on a tweet but Maryam Nawaz was provided all facilities in the jail.

“What happened to our workers and leaders on May 25 is known to everyone?,” he said, pointing out that the economic crisis was visible.

“They failed to address the economic crisis. Everyone knows the status of the economy,” he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Jail May All

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

5 minutes ago
 Five injured in sewerage line explosion

Five injured in sewerage line explosion

17 minutes ago
 Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

Tycoon held over journalist killing in Cameroon

17 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

Stock markets mostly slide on US rate-hike fears

9 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s s ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s sustainability batch graduation

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.