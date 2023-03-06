UrduPoint.com

Imran Used KP Minerals For Personal Gains, Minted Billions: Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Imran used KP minerals for personal gains, minted billions: Amir Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday alleged that during the nine and a half years rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, party chief Imran Khan had used the minerals sector for his personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday alleged that during the nine and a half years rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, party chief Imran Khan had used the minerals sector for his personal gains.

He minted billions of rupees as a bribe on account of leasing out mines, Amir Muqam said while addressing the closing ceremony of the 24th Pakistan Gems, Jewelery and Mineral Show 2023, organized by the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA).

He said that compared to the previous years, the exports had decreased badly during the PTI government.

He said he would consider the recommendations of the organizers for the promotion of the minerals sector.

"We need exports and this is the best opportunity to bring in Dollars through gems and precious stones, and steer the country out of economic crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif." He recalled it was Nawaz Sharif who as prime minister had built motorways, but no other leader had launched such mega projects. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government would again put the country on the right track, he added.

Amir Muqam said that Pakistan was rich in natural resources and the coalition government was promoting non-conventional sectors, like gems and jewellery as they had the potential to attract foreign investment.

Praising the organizers, the advisor said that such exhibitions provided a platform to the business community to showcase the best gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, and mineral specimens to the world.

APCEA Chairman Minhajuddin Shah said the main purpose of the show was to search new buyers and make permanent contracts with them for booking export orders.

The exhibition over the years had proved very useful in expanding the export business of gemstone.

APCEA Patron-in-Chief Haji Mansoor Khan said that they would provide all possible support to the minerals industry as it had tremendous potential to increase the country's overall exports along with creating job opportunities.

He said that the APCEA had the plans to support the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Of Rough & Un-Polished,Precious & Semi Precious Stones in stimulating the production and development rough and un-polished precious semi-precious stones.

Amir Muqam also took a round of various stalls and distributed certificates among the participants of the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Job Muslim All Government Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

21 minutes ago
 Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association request ..

Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association requests to withdraw notification

14 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on Standing Committee on S ..

National Assembly body on Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SA ..

14 minutes ago
 Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fonta ..

Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fontainebleau

25 minutes ago
 International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russi ..

International Gymnastics Federation Suspends Russia's Top Coach Irina Viner for ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Ope ..

Russian Price Cap Has Created Difficulties for Operations in Energy Markets - Ch ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.