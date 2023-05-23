UrduPoint.com

Imran Used Party's Workers For Spreading Chaos In Country: President PPP District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Imran used party's workers for spreading chaos in country: President PPP District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri

President PPP District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan used emotional workers to spread chaos on May 9 in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :President PPP District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan used emotional workers to spread chaos on May 9 in the country.

The dreadful riots were a clear indication that the whole game was hatched against Pakistan and installations under a well-thought-out plan, said a statement.

He said that Imran Khan and his followers had started planning for this day long ago. Since the day Imran Khan stepped down from power on the basis of his poor performance, he started a series of accusations against the institutions.

He said Imran Khan was never a politician he formed this drama to save his remaining politics.

