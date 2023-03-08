Imran used workers as "shield" to avoid court proceedings: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Imran Khan tried hard to avoid appearing in court and used his party worker as shield to escape arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Imran Khan tried hard to avoid appearing in court and used his party worker as shield to escape arrest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan made all efforts to escape court and had called members of his party to the court to apply pressure.

He further said that Imran Khan should follow the constitution and law as no one is above them in Pakistan.

To a question about election, the minister said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to participate in the elections.