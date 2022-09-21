UrduPoint.com

Imran Using Foreign Money To Spread Anarchy: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Imran using foreign money to spread anarchy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan was using foreign money to spread anarchy in Pakistan.

Imran Khan was utilizing foreign funding to create unrest in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leadership had created polarization besides damaging economy of Pakistan, he said.

He criticized PTI leaders for showing irresponsible behavior and said Imran was creating rift between the security and civilian institutions.

Lauding efforts of the coalition government, he said the country was moving towards growth after introducing better policies.

Commenting on court cases filed by PTI's last regime, he said the court had observed that rival party made political engineering to halt public welfare projects.

Ahsan said the court had announced relief in "Narowal Sport Complex" reference case and added that loss of public money caused due to stoppage of 'Sport Complex' work during the PTI regime would be assessed.

He said the government was making all out efforts to complete the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood hit areas.

