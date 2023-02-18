Imran using his injury as an excuse to avoid courts: Atta Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was using his leg injury an an excuse to avoid courts, but instigating his party workers and followers to come out of their houses for his so-called "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (court arrest drive).

Talking to the media at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Model Town secretariat, he claimed that the PTI chief was hiding at his Zaman Park residence to avoid courts in multiple cases including Tosha Khana, Tyrian White and other cases against him, and using his health condition to prolong the cases.

If Imran Khan was not still able to appear before the courts due to his leg injury, why he was not ready to form a medical board to examine his condition, the SAPM raised a question. Tarar said that Imran Khan should present himself for accountability as nobody was above the law.

About an alleged audio-tape of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi, Tarar demanded the higher judiciary take notice of it for legal proceedings. He said that the previous PTI government in the Punjab province, led by Parvez Elahi, committed corruption in every department. Principal Secretary to the then CM, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, was involved in corruption of billions of rupees, whereas Moonis Elahi made illegal occupation of various housing societies, Tarar alleged. He said that transparent investigation should be held into the corrupt practices committed by this cabal in the province.

The SAPM alleged that CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, during his posting as the DIG Operations in Punjab, misused his powers. He said that law should take its course against the corrupt. He said the PML-N had always showed respect for the courts and presented themselves for accountability whenever they were called.