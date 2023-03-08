UrduPoint.com

Imran Using Illness To Avoid Cases: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan used "illness as an excuse to avoid facing cases"

Talking to a private news channel, Atta Tarar said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) believed in political dialogue and offered PTI for the talks in the good faith.

"Despite all the struggles of PML-N for a healthy political environment, the PTI chief, blinded in political revenge, chose to derail all our efforts of talks," he said.

"All parties should be given the level playing field in elections campaign," he demanded.

