Imran Using Pashtuns For His Filthy Politics: Ikhtiar Wali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Imran using Pashtuns for his filthy politics: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Provincial Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Member of Provincial Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is using Pashtuns for his dirty politics of chaos in the country.

In a statement , he said that Imran Khan has made a plan to bring some armed people in his long march and will kill his own party's workers when not allowed to enter Islamabad.

"Imran wants to use Pashtuns for their dirty and filthy politics".

He said that innocent people must be careful about participating in the long march, adding security agencies are on on high alert.

Ikhtiar Wali said that Imran Khan wanted anarchy in the country.

About PTI long march on May 25, Ikhtiar Wali said that PTI Chief was using people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his political and personal interests. He was of the view that Imran Khan has stayed in KP Chief Minister House for the last few days in order to save himself from prison. He said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to further use KP resources for his political achievements. Ikhtiar Wali said the politics of Imran Khan was on the last stage that was why he was using innocent people of KP to sabotage the peace of Pakistan in the name of long marches and public meetings.

