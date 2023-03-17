UrduPoint.com

Imran Using Tactics To Escape Court Cases: Khurram

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Imran using tactics to escape court cases: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is using tactics to escape court cases.

Imran Khan is trying to avoid cases against him by creating chaos in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Imran Khan should respect the court orders.

Replying to a question, he said the government's agenda is not to arrest Imran Khan but we want the implementation of court orders.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said always respected the courts, adding the PML-N, leaders had paid honour to the verdicts of courts.

To another question about the narrative of conspiracy promoted by the PTI leader, he said that Imran Khan had fabricated propaganda by using the narrative of conspiracy.

