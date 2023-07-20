Open Menu

Imran Violated Official Secrets Act Of Pakistan: Federal Minister For Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday believed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan violated the Official Secrets Act of Pakistan by disclosing the cipher in public, alleging that US had conspired against his government

"The former Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has violated the Secrets Act of Pakistan. He had also breached his oath to the constitution by disclosing a secret document (cipher) in public," he said in a press conference here.

Dastgir was of the view that when a Prime Minister took an oath it stated he would not disclose anything secret.

"Imran violated rule of law, people and country, just for his political gains. The PTI chairman destroyed Pakistan's diplomatic relations with other countries," the minister said.

He said receiving cipher from different countries and calling their ambassadors to discuss on the subject were a routine matter, but the former prime minister painted the US cipher for his political gains.

"Now the other countries have warned their officials not to share anything with Pakistani diplomats as it can be waved in public just like Imran disclosed the cipher in the public gathering.

"We brought vote of no confidence against the PTI chief but we are still trying to bring the diplomatic relations back on track which he destroyed," he said.

Dastgir said the PTI chief was not at all 'Sadiq aur Ameen', adding "It is nowhere written in the cipher that money was given to topple Imran's government or for regime change. Imran mislead the people on the matter of cipher," he said and added that Imran had proved by his statements that it was not the people but he who was a slave.

He said a same type of case was ongoing against Ex US President Donald Trump in which he took the secret documents home.

The minister said the diplomatic relations of a country depended on confidentiality.

"Just for his political gains Imran put the country at stake and made a mockery out of the Parliament, Prime Minister House, Apex Court etc," he said and added that the culprits involved in May 9 incidents would be brought in rule of law.

