Imran wants anarchy, instability in country: Khwaja Saad Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Railways and Aviation Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique has said that Imran Khan wants anarchy and instability in the country by getting hold of all powerful institutions.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that Imran Niazi resorted to horse-trading to get power in 2018, and onward in all elections including Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Senate.

He said when any member of the parliament joined his party PTI by changing his affiliations, Imran called him a 'tiger', but when any PTI's member joined the opponents, Niazi called him a turncoat.

What principle was applicable when Jalil Sharaqpuri and Faisal Niazi changed their party, he raised a question.

Khwaja Saad said that a statement in favour of the Constitution by a man, who ruined it was nothing more than brazenness, adding that Niazi never followed the principles of democracy.

He said that the coalition was working to save the country from default, which was almost inflicted on it by Imran Niazi.

"We would expose you before the nation that you were working on the agenda of destroying the country," he added.

On the issue of foreign funding case, the minister demanded the Election Commission to announce the verdict at the earliest as, he added, the chief election commissioner would have to face Niazi's abuses in any case.

Saad said that Imran was a thankless person, adding that he always deceived his friends.

The minister also requested the apex court to take up the review petition about Article 63-A of the Constitution.

He said that it was against norms of the PML-N to use foul language against its opponents, but Imran should keep it in his mind that he could be paid in the same coin.

Imran was instigating institutions to become partial, he said and made it clear that it was not their job to interfere in politics.