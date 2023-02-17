Imran wants "anarchy" not elections: Ali Gohar Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Leader Ali Gohar Baloch on Friday said that "Imran Khan wants anarchy and political instability in country".

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Gohar Baloch said that announcing elections' date was not government's prerogative as the PML (N) was ready for the upcoming polls, whenever the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixed the date.

He said that PML-N would abide law and constitution and always continue their struggle for its supremacy.