UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants "anarchy" Not Elections: Ali Gohar Baloch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Imran wants "anarchy" not elections: Ali Gohar Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Leader Ali Gohar Baloch on Friday said that "Imran Khan wants anarchy and political instability in country".

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Gohar Baloch said that announcing elections' date was not government's prerogative as the PML (N) was ready for the upcoming polls, whenever the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixed the date.

He said that PML-N would abide law and constitution and always continue their struggle for its supremacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

17 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

32 minutes ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

47 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

1 hour ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.