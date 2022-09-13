UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants NRO To Get Rid Of Cases: Khawaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Imran Khan wanted an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the coalition government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Imran Khan wanted an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the coalition government.

Imran Khan was making all out efforts to get rid of all the cases, he said, while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan-led government, he said, had left the country in a shambles. He said, it was not easy to resolve all the problems, particularly economic mess, created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) within a few months.

Commenting on the appointment of new army chief, he said, the PTI was crossing red line by making security and judicial matters controversial.

In reply to a question about political instability, he said all the coalition partners were united and there was no rift among them.

On the prevailing economic conditions of Pakistan, the minister said that country was moving towards progress after financial support of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

