UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants 'NRO' To Save His Skin: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Imran wants 'NRO' to save his skin: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted an NRO like a concession to "save his skin in corruption cases"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted an NRO like a concession to "save his skin in corruption cases".

"The (alleged)foreign agent and a thief who has stolen a wristwatch from Toshakhana (referring to Imran) does not want to compromise(as the PTI chief claims) but rather is seeking an NRO," the minister said in a news statement.

She said that nobody would sit with Imran Khan for the talks whether he "screams, whines or bemoans".

"The PTI chief wanted to evade accountability in corruption cases of Al-Qadir Trust and others," she accused.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan why he wanted to meet Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. She further quipped that Imran was ready to comprise with those whom he accuses of ousting him from power.

She further emphatically highlighted the paradox that now Imran was looking for rapprochement with those who he had slandered for imposing "imported government and the facilitating an attack on him".

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Maryam Aurangzeb From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

2 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

2 minutes ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.