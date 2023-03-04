Imran wants 'NRO' to save his skin: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted an NRO like a concession to "save his skin in corruption cases".

"The (alleged)foreign agent and a thief who has stolen a wristwatch from Toshakhana (referring to Imran) does not want to compromise(as the PTI chief claims) but rather is seeking an NRO," the minister said in a news statement.

She said that nobody would sit with Imran Khan for the talks whether he "screams, whines or bemoans".

"The PTI chief wanted to evade accountability in corruption cases of Al-Qadir Trust and others," she accused.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan why he wanted to meet Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. She further quipped that Imran was ready to comprise with those whom he accuses of ousting him from power.

She further emphatically highlighted the paradox that now Imran was looking for rapprochement with those who he had slandered for imposing "imported government and the facilitating an attack on him".